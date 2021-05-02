Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Shares Down 1%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.78. 203,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 73,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:ATMR)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

