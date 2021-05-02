Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Shares Down 4.5%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.56. 3,055,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,048,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.