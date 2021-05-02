Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in April

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $68.17 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

