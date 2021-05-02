Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

