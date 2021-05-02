American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.92.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $254.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

