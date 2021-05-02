AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AME opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

