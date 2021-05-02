Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

