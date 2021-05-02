Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

