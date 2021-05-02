Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.48 Million

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $659.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $652.60 million and the highest is $662.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $432.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

CBRL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.47. The company had a trading volume of 262,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,260. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

