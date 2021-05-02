Analysts Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $109.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $501.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.50. 397,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,007.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.