Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.48). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

