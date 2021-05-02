Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to post $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.74 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $94.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 305,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,246. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57.

Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

