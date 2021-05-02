Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 359,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

