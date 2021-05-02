Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. ScanSource reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

