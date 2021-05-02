Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. The Gap posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE GPS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,282 shares of company stock worth $13,591,000. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

