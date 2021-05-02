Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of CTXS traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 2,446,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,554. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

