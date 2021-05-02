Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 791,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 4,657,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

