Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($3.32). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($7.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

ESPR stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $758.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

