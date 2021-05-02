Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.95 Million

Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce sales of $109.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the lowest is $108.60 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $90.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $459.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

