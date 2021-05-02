Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $487,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,310,837.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

