Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

