Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

