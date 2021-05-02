Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report sales of $9.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million.

YTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YTRA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

