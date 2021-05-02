Analysts Issue Forecasts for NOV Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOV. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

