Analysts Issue Forecasts for RPC, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RPC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in RPC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its stake in RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 426,084 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

