Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

