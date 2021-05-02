Analysts Set BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 2,066

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,066 ($26.99).

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective for the company.

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,184.50 ($28.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.17 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,986.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.63%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

