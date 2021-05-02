Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $125.67

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

