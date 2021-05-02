Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Target Price at $97.75

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $91.06 on Thursday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $51.48 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.