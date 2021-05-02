Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.55

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

FRA SHA opened at €7.50 ($8.82) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.71.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

