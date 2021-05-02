Analyzing EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L’Air Liquide pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and L’Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and L’Air Liquide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $19.48 billion 3.74 $1.21 billion $2.46 33.71 L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.24 $2.51 billion $1.07 31.46

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme. L’Air Liquide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and L’Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 1 3 5 0 2.44 L’Air Liquide 0 4 5 0 2.56

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats L’Air Liquide on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolon, Molsion, and Prosun brands. It has a network of 449 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. It also supplies medical gases, hygiene products, equipment, and services to hospitals, as well as to patients in their homes; and produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets. In addition, this segment supplies gases, materials, and services for use in the production of semi-conductors, as well as flat screens and photovoltaic panels. The Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to support the markets of energy transition, primarily in transport, energy, and waste revalorization, as well as related to deep tech in the space exploration, aerospace, and big science. This segment also invests in biomethane production units, as well as develops stations for distributing natural bio-gas for vehicles and hydrogen to support clean mobility; operates biogas digesters for use in the maritime industry; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

