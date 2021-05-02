Analyzing ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Benitec Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 4,964.06 -$117.80 million ($0.34) -10.18 Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 205.73 -$8.27 million ($8.10) -0.53

Benitec Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZIOPHARM Oncology and Benitec Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. Given ZIOPHARM Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIOPHARM Oncology is more favorable than Benitec Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Benitec Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -48.49% -43.53% Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology beats Benitec Biopharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

