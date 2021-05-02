Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 9,051 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.
NYSE ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
