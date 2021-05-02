Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 9,051 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew H. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00.

NYSE ACEL opened at $12.96 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

