Andy Thorburn Sells 24 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Andy Thorburn sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($15.99), for a total value of £293.76 ($383.80).

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £776.20 million and a PE ratio of 25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,084.89. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.64 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Get EMIS Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.23%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.