Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

ANIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Emily Gottschalk purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

ANIX opened at $4.88 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

