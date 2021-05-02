Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,884. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.14.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

