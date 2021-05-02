Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.14.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

