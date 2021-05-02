Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.14.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.40. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

