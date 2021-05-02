Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AON were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.45. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $169.29 and a 12-month high of $254.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

