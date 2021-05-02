Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Apollo Investment worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $14.53 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $948.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

