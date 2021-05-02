Applied Research Investments LLC Has $15.94 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 5.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.