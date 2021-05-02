Applied Research Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Applied Research Investments LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. NetEase comprises about 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NTES traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,903. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

