Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 8,041 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.20. 580,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

