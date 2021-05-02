Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.01).

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of APS stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 18.36 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.18. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$12.62.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.