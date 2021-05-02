Arbidex Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,753.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

