Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 92,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

