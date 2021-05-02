Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

