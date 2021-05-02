Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

ACA traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 504,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

