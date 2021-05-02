Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

