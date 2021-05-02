Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
Shares of ARES opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.
In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
